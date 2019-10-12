|
Velma Raye Day Orr, age 87, of Lawrenceville died Friday, October 11. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, William Thomas Orr. Mrs. Orr is survived by children, Keith and Dorothy Orr, Nokesville, VA, Beverly Orr, Kalamazoo, MI, Ken and Linda Orr, Flowery Branch, Bo (Bonita) and Bill Hemmer, Demorest; thirteen grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Roy) Bartlett, Gainesville, Mary (Buddy) Wallace, Flowery Branch, Brenda (Buster) Tankersley, Flowery Branch, Annie Mae Millwood, Oakwood; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Orr was born on June 25, 1932 in Flowery Branch. She was a 1949 graduate of Flowery Branch School. Mrs. Orr retired from Belk's store in Gainesville, and she had also worked for Avery Labels and for Georgia Shoe Company, both in Flowery Branch. She was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church in Oakwood. Mrs. Orr was a selfless and loving woman who shared her warmth, heart, and calming disposition with her family and friends. Velma loved hydrangea, Christmas, Elvis, the Georgia Bulldawgs, and taking care of her family. She could fill any room with her energetic spunk, or any belly with her famous Coconut Cake. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Earl Pirkle officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements provided by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 12, 2019