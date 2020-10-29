Velvia Mae Davis

Died October 24, 2020

Velvia Mae Davis, 92, of Dahlonega died on Saturday, October 24th.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and also from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM prior to the service on Monday. Interment will follow in the cemetery of Davis Chapel. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.



