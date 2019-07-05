|
Vera Duggar, age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett, her beloved home for over 5 years.
Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Steve Fetkenhour will officiate.
Mrs. Duggar was born March 16, 1930 to the late Charles Poindexter & Audra Mann Peace, Sr. in Anniston, Alabama. She was a charter member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Cedartown, Georgia. Mrs. Duggar was an avid gardener, artist and loved to cook for family and friends.
Survivors include: daughter & son-in-law, Patricia "Patti" & Karl Lindsley of Johns Creek; daughters, Kathy Ray of Atlanta and Amie Black of Braselton; David & Jamie Ehrman of Gainesville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Gordon E. Duggar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346, www.alz.org
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 5, 2019