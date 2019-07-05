Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Duggar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Duggar


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Duggar Obituary
Vera Duggar, age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett, her beloved home for over 5 years.
Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Steve Fetkenhour will officiate.
Mrs. Duggar was born March 16, 1930 to the late Charles Poindexter & Audra Mann Peace, Sr. in Anniston, Alabama. She was a charter member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Cedartown, Georgia. Mrs. Duggar was an avid gardener, artist and loved to cook for family and friends.
Survivors include: daughter & son-in-law, Patricia "Patti" & Karl Lindsley of Johns Creek; daughters, Kathy Ray of Atlanta and Amie Black of Braselton; David & Jamie Ehrman of Gainesville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Gordon E. Duggar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346, www.alz.org
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now