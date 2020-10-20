Vera H. Williams

Died October 19, 2020

Vera H. Williams, 86, of Cumming, died Monday, October 19th. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Cross Plains Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

