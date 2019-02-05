Verna Mae Woolard Paul, age 79, passed away from natural causes at her Panama City, Florida, condo on January 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 12 noon, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 3481 Hamilton Mill Rd., Buford, GA 30519 (770-945-6924). Visitation will be held from 11am til 12 noon at the Chapel.



Verna was born in Washington NC on April 15, 1939, to Lonnie C. Woolard and Verna Everson Woolard. On February 24, 1957, Verna married Robert C (Bob) Paul of Yeatesville NC. They moved to Greensboro NC where Bob pursued his career with FW Woolworth. Verna attended Bath High School but graduated in Greensboro. She became a licensed cosmetologist, and also worked as an administrative assistant for several companies over the years. Verna and Bob moved many times throughout Eastern United States, from Miami to New York City, as Bob's career advanced. They settled in Atlanta GA in 1982 and later retired to their home on Lake Lanier in Buford GA. Verna was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford and enjoyed many years of volunteering, especially in the children's nursery. Verna loved life and was full of joy. She loved being with her family and friends, and was always the caretaker, making sure everyone was having a good time. She especially loved the water, whether at the beach or on the lake, and she and Bob were avid boaters for many years. Bob preceded Verna in death on October 20, 2009.



Verna is survived by two sons, Terry (wife Gina) and Robbie (wife Laura), and one granddaughter, Lanier Paul, all of Buford. She is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy Alligood, Laura Clark, and Merle Lou Nobles, a sister-in-law Josephine (Nathan) Woolard, two brothers in law Brinson and Don Paul, niece Judy W Humphries (husband Mike), nephews Carlos Clark (wife Sharon) and Lonnie Woolard, nieces Joyce Woolard, Shirley Price, Barbara Jean Woolard, Linda Faye Woolard, Glenda Howerin, Mary Godley, Cindy Nobles, and numerous great nieces and nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her parents and husband, Verna was preceded in death by three brothers Harley and wife Mildred, James Thomas (J.T.), and Nathan Earl, one sister Edna and husband Roy, four brothers-in-law Floyd Alligood, Calvin Clark, Johnny Nobles, and Reid Paul, one sister-in-law Ruth P. Sutton, eight nephews Floyd Jr and Walter Gray Alligood, Johnny Jr and Rayford Nobles, Gene, Leroy, Bruce, and Cosker Woolard, and two nieces Ethel Jones and Wilma Tingen.



In lieu of flowers, Verna may be remembered with a donation to either Rosemary Church of Christ, 5116 Slatestone Rd, Washington NC 27889 or "The Great Commission" c/o First Baptist Church of Buford, 4550 Hamilton Mill Rd, Buford GA 30518. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary