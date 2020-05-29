Vernell Doretha Sweat
Died May 25, 2020
Mrs. Vernell Doretha Sweat, age 91, of Cornelia died Monday, May 25. Graveside Services will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.