Vernell Doretha Sweat

Died May 25, 2020

Mrs. Vernell Doretha Sweat, age 91, of Cornelia died Monday, May 25. Graveside Services will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

