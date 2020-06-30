Vicente Daniel Carmona
1989 - 2020
Vicente Daniel Carmona
Died June 26, 2020
Vicente Daniel Carmona, 30 of Lawrenceville, died June 26. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 1st at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 12:30 noon until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
