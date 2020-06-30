Vicente Daniel Carmona
Died June 26, 2020
Vicente Daniel Carmona, 30 of Lawrenceville, died June 26. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 1st at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 12:30 noon until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.