Vickie Stewart Kantor

Died October 31, 2020

Vickie Stewart Kantor, of Cumming, died October 31st. A celebration of life was held on the beautiful lawn of Vickie's home on November 3rd with immediate family and close friends gathered. Another memorial service will be held later in Natchez, Mississippi. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 5, 2020.