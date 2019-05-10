Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Victor Tur Obituary
Victor Tur, age 61, of Baldwin, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the home of his sister, Luba Rusk.
He was born on July 14, 1957 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Michael Tur and Anna Aksiutschenko Tur.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel in Gainesville. Victor lived a very colorful and happy life. He loved to fish and hunt, collect antiques and travel. The pride of his life was his home in Baldwin. He bought antiques to furnish it with. He acquired two horses that he cared for years and his beloved dog, peddles. He had worked for Merritt contracting for most of his life.
Victor is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Luba and John Rusk; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Lorie Ann Tur; nieces and nephews; Tina Cathers, who was his love and partner for 11 years.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2019
