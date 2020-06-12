Victoria Chapman
Victoria Chapman, age 68 of Monroe, died Thursday, June 11. Ms. Chapman has been cremated and no service is planned at this time. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.