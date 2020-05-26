Or Copy this URL to Share

Viola Amelia Deblon

Died May 21, 2020

Viola Amelia Deblon, age 94, of Cumming, died Thursday, May 21. A memorial will be held on Friday, May 29, at 1:30-2:30 p.m., with visitation and memorial service at 2:30 p.m., at Ingram Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

