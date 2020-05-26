Viola Amelia Deblon
Viola Amelia Deblon
Died May 21, 2020
Viola Amelia Deblon, age 94, of Cumming, died Thursday, May 21. A memorial will be held on Friday, May 29, at 1:30-2:30 p.m., with visitation and memorial service at 2:30 p.m., at Ingram Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
MAY
29
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
