Viola Bennett Marsingill

Died August 29, 2020

Viola Bennett Marsingill, age 101 of Buford, died August 29th. A funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 3rd at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home. Due to Corona Virus, the family requests that facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the visitation, service and graveside service. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



