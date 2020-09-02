1/
Viola Bennett Marsingill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Bennett Marsingill
Died August 29, 2020
Viola Bennett Marsingill, age 101 of Buford, died August 29th. A funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 3rd at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home. Due to Corona Virus, the family requests that facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the visitation, service and graveside service. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved