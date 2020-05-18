Viola Butler Hood
Died May 14, 2020
Viola Butler Hood, age 91, of Hoschton, died Thursday, May 14. Graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at Center United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.