|
|
Virginia O'Beirne
April 25, 1929 – July 26, 2019
Natchez - A graveside memorial service for Virginia O'Beirne, 90, who died Friday, July 26th will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Rome, Ga. with Stu Neflin of St. Mary's officiating. Virginia was born April 25th, 1929, in Rome, Ga., the daughter of Annie Mae and B.F. Quigg.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Natchez, MS.
She was preceded in death by husbands Horace Battey and L.R. Towson Jr.
She was survived by husband Daniel J. O'Beirne and children Carolyn Norris, Margaret Zachry, Anne Grant, Ginger Dover, and 10 grandchildren. Laird Funeral Home, Natchez, MS
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 2, 2019