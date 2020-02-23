|
Mrs. Virginia Carolyn Martin, age 96 of Tucker, passed away Wednesday, February 19 in Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Dr. Bob Boling and Rev. Phillip Martin will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour. Born on August 23, 1923 in Forsyth County, she was the daughter of the late W.C. and Izzie McClure Tumlin. She received a Master's Degree in Education and was a retired school teacher after having taught for 31 years, most of which was in DeKalb County. Mrs. Martin was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. For the past 96 years Mrs. Martin attended Lumpkin Campground Camp Meeting every summer except for three years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin E. Martin, Sr. Mrs. Martin is survived by her sons, David C. Martin, Jr., Benjamin Earl Martin both of Tucker; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2020