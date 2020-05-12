Virginia Allen Cornelison
Virginia Allen Cornelison, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 7, with Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, in Gainesville. Virginia was born on May 7, 1931, in Chicopee, to George W. and Elsie Miller Allen. She was the second oldest of five children and grew up in the Candler district of Hall County. Virginia received her B.A. at Berry College in 1953. Her late husband, Rembert L. Cornelison, also graduated from Berry College. Virginia later earned a Master's in Education at North Georgia College.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Rembert, her parents, and three of her siblings, Leroy H. Allen, Ann Allen Williams and her beloved husband Willis L. Williams, and Roger Allen (all who lived in Hall County), as well as by her daughter, Melody Ann Trent (who lived in North Carolina).
Virginia is survived by one son, Steven A. Cornelison (Donna) of Flowery Branch, a younger brother, George W. Allen, Jr. (Christine) of Hiawassee, and four grandchildren, Andy Sheppard, Susan Miller, Patrick Wetherington and Jessica Trent. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Allen and Carolyn Allen, several nieces and nephews, and several great grandchildren.
Virginia taught junior high and high school English for many years, mostly at North Hall High School. She also taught English in the 1960s at Gainesville High School and was the faculty adviser for the student newspaper. Her former students remember her as a demanding, but fair, teacher who cared deeply about their education; many have told us that she was one of their favorite teachers. While she was dedicated to her career, she also loved and took great care of her family and was also always involved with her church, Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She loved music and sang in the church choir for many years. She also regularly attended the Whosever Will Sunday School Class, which was led by her brother Roger Allen. She loved to help with visitation of shut-ins and for several years did this on a weekly basis. She also enjoyed working with Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed socializing with her church family. She was very serious about her relationship to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved to read the Bible and books that inspired and developed that relationship.
In recent years, Virginia lived at the Waterford in Oakwood, an assisted living facility, and had been in the memory care unit of that facility until shortly before her death. The family appreciates the care she received at the Waterford, the Oaks at Limestone, and the Hospice program at the hospital, and the kindness shown to the family by her caregivers.
Virginia will have a private graveside ceremony and be buried beside her husband, Rembert, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Helping Hands Foreign Ministry, Eagle Ranch, the Hospice program at Northeast Georgia Health System, the Rembert and Virginia Cornelison Scholarship fund at Berry College, or your favorite charity may be made in her memory.
littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, GA 30501, is in charge of arrangements.
