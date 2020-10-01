1/1
Virginia Fouts
1924 - 2020
Virginia Fouts
Died September 26, 2020
Virginia Fouts, age 96, of Flowery Branch, GA, peacefully passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services for Virginia will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park with Rev. Bill Compton and Rev. Corey Brown officiating. Due to COVID-19 the family wishes that you observe social distancing, wear masks, no hugging and no handshakes. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook and the family asks that you contact them directly if you wish to view it. Your prayers and love are greatly appreciated.
Virginia was born April 27, 1924 in Lancaster, SC, to the late Hoyt Edward Steele and the late Audrey Ballard Steele; also preceding Virginia is her beloved husband, Grover C. Fouts. She was survived by her son, Ronnie W. Fouts and wife Dawn; daughter, Sandra Dykes and husband Jim; sister, Betty Dedmon; grandchildren, Jennifer Selfridge, Lauren Dykes, Tiffany LePock, Kristen Seagraves; eight beloved great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org/.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
Peachtree Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
