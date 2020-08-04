Virginia Smith Reedy
Died July 31, 2020
Virginia Smith Reedy (Ginger) age 63, died peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, Georgia, after a long, courageous battle with kidney disease and complications from COVID-19.
Ginger was born on December 27, 1956 in Gainesville, Georgia to Floyd and Lib Smith, the youngest of their three children. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1975. She sang in the GHS chorus and made the All-State Chorus. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Georgia and her Master's degree in Early Childhood Growth and Development from the University of North Georgia. She taught at Lyman Hall, White Sulphur, and Wauka Mountain Elementary Schools before "retiring" to raise her children.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Linn Reedy; children, Alex and Sarah Linn Pepper, Gailey Ann Reedy, and John Chandler Reedy; her siblings, Donald Smith and Kathryn Tiley; her dear cousin Myra Book and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her beloved labradoodle, Alvin. Jeff learned early in their marriage that Ginger was "related to half of the people in Hall County". She even had some double cousins via the Gailey and Chandler families in the Clermont area.
Ginger loved family, dogs, educating children, music, good coffee with good conversation, chocolate, Christmas movies, and the beach. She was brutally funny, quick witted, unendingly generous, and empathetic to all she met. She had a deep love for Christ, and her family is comforted knowing that she is now in His care.
There will be a private Memorial Service at Central Baptist Church in Gainesville. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5th at:
The Pavilion at Longwood Park
20 Pearl Nix Parkway NW
Gainesville, GA 30501
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to either of these organizations:
Hall County Special Olympics
c/o Hall County BOE, Attn: Special Education
711 Green St NW Ste 100
Gainesville, GA 30501-3368https://www.specialolympicshallcounty.org/donate-1
Central Baptist Church
785 Main St SW
Gainesville, GA 30501-4421https://www.centralbaptistgainesville.com/#!singlePhoto/4/
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.