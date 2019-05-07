March 12, 1928-May 7, 2019

Mrs. Virginia Ruth Looper, age 91, of Buford passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. Clyde Self will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.

Mrs. Looper was born March 12, 1928 to the late John & Faye Turk in Gainesville. A retired Registered Nurse, she was a member of Chicopee Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, hunting and staying at her camper in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Mrs. Looper is survived by her children, Jean & Howard Stephens of Statham, Bradley & Joanne Looper of Buford and Barbara & Ray Sigmon of Buford; daughter-in-law, JoAnne Looper of Flowery Branch; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Blanch Martin of Flowery Branch, Howard Turk of Cleveland, Johnny & Annette Turk of Gainesville, Dorothy & Bobby Wilburn of Flowery Branch and Betty Beck of Gainesville; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Looper; second husband, I.C. Blankenship; son, Johnny Looper; daughter, Joyce Broome; parents, John & Faye Turk; brother, J.C. Turk; and sister, Mary Lou Turk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chicopee Baptist Church, Gainesville.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 7, 2019