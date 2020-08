Virginia Smith Jones

Died August 9, 2020

Virginia Smith Jones, died Sunday August 9th. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

