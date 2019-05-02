Services Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland 118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825 Cleveland , GA 30528 (706) 865-3101 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland 118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825 Cleveland , GA 30528 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland 118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825 Cleveland , GA 30528 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Mossy Creek United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Vivian Keene Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vivian Lonnelle Bailey Keene

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Oct. 27, 1924-April 29, 2019

Vivian Lonnelle (Nella) Bailey Keene died Monday April 29, 2019. Nella was the wife of Kenneth Ray Keene, Attorney at Law and worked with him since 1952 as a part-time and later full time legal secretary and bookkeeper until his death in 1993. And continued to work with her son K. Grant Keene, Attorney thereafter until her health prevented it. Nella enjoyed going to the law office in Cleveland daily up until her death.

Nella was born October 17, 1924 in San Diego, California to Francis L. Bailey and Violet I. L. (Marlowe) Bailey while her Father was stationed there in the Navy. Her family lived in diverse places in the US and travelled extensively thoughout her youth. "The Rock House" was one of her memorable childhood homes and was well known in the Quillan district of Hall County. It was the pivotal scene in the short autobiography of her childhood.

During World War II her father returned to Navy service in Bradenton, FL. It was there she met and married Kenneth. After the war they return to Kenneth's home town in Kansas. They built and ran a small business while her husband attended junior college. During that time her sons Grant and Patrick were born. The family moved to Georgia so that Kenneth could attend Law School at the University of Georgia. Kellah was born while they were in Athens. Kenneth graduated and was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1952.

The family lived to Hazelhurst, Lawrenceville and Murrayville and in 1954 and bought a 40 acre farm at the north end of Hall County, five miles from her parent's Mud Creek home. The farm was the scene of many family gatherings with the extended Keene and Bailey families. In addition to running a family and farm, Nella worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in Gainesville and helped Kenneth in his law practice. During these years they were active members of the Lula Methodist Church.

In 1959 Kenneth established a law practice in Cleveland, Georgia. Nella worked as a secretary for Ames Textile as well as in Kenneth's law practice. In 1964 their fourth child Jeffrey was born and that same year Kenneth and Nella moved the practice to its current building across from the present White County Court House. In 1966, they purchased and cleared land south of Cleveland to build their existing home. In 1967, they sold the Hall County farm and moved the family to Cleveland.

Kenneth and Nella hired and mentored numerous high school graduates to train as legal secretaries. These accomplished women have transitioned into many substantial roles throughout Cleveland and White Counties. Amount these were Velma Smith, Dorthy Jean Cathey, Louise Bowen, Jean Wellborn, Brenda and Cathy Gooch who continued to be her personal friends.

Nella was an active member of Mossy Creek United Methodist Church. She acted as Church Historian and helped publish a pamphlet on the church's history. She loved singing in the choir and was an active choir member until 2018. Nella was a diligent Bible student and enjoyed teaching and participating in the Young at Heart Sunday School class.

Survivors include: son, Kenneth Grant and daughter-in-law Peggy Keene of Cleveland; son, Patrick Andrew Keene of Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Kellah Suzanne and Leo Berube of Easley, SC and son, Jeffrey Ray and Lynne Keene of Flowery Branch, Georgia; granddaughters: Penny Louise Seamon, Rachelle Susanne Foster; Jennifer Lonnelle Frances Phillips; Katherine Michelle Bezuidenhout; grandson Matthew Paul Davis; and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Friday May 3, 2019 at Mossy Creek United Methodist Church followed by interment in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be at Barrett Funeral Home in Cleveland, Georgia on Thursday, May 2nd from 5 PM to 7 PM and on Friday, May 3rd from 12 noon to 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mossy Creek United Methodist Church, Visiting Angels or Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries