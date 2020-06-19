W. George Schmid
Died June 17, 2020
W. George Schmid, age 89, of Tucker, died Wednesday, June 17. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.