Waleska Robles

Died May 19, 2020

Waleska Robles, age 60, of Gainesville, died Tuesday May 19. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 23, at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

