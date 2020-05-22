Waleska Robles
Died May 19, 2020
Waleska Robles, age 60, of Gainesville, died Tuesday May 19. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 23, at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.