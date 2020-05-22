Waleska Robles
Waleska Robles
Died May 19, 2020
Waleska Robles, age 60, of Gainesville, died Tuesday May 19. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 23, at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
12:00 PM
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
