Mr. Wallace Bouchard, Jr., age 75, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Wallace was born March 25, 1945 in Gainesville, Georgia. He was the son of the late Wallace Bouchard, Sr. and Blanche (Satterfield) Bouchard. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Gay and Al Harkins.
Wallace attended Murrayville Baptist Church and was retired from Conagra Corporation. He was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army. Wallace loved his family and friends. He spent all of his days supporting his children and grandchildren at their various events. He was a true and loyal friend to all who knew him.
Wallace is survived by his loving wife, Anne (White) Bouchard of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Chris Conley; son, Brandon Bouchard; grandson, Cale Conley and granddaughter, Madison Bouchard.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to
ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, both of which were near and dear to his heart.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020