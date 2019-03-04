Dec. 6, 1945-March 3, 2019

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Walter (Bud) Albert McNeal, 73, of Gainesville. Rev. Phil Parks, Speaker Chad Parks and Dr. Chris Swan will officiate. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. McNeal passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.

A native of Hall County, Mr. McNeal was born December 6, 1945 to the late Walter Howard and Susie McNeal. He married his wife, Alice on June 30, 1967 and enjoyed 51 happy years with her. Mr. McNeal was a hardworking man who spent many years in the construction industry. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a man very devoted to his family.

He loved spending time at Disney World with his grandchildren, working on antique tractors and trucks, vacationing in Nashville with his wife, and constructing everything from playsets to furniture for his family. He was described by many as a man generous with his time who was always willing to help others. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Alice; daughters and sons in laws, Lisa and Chad Parks, Lula, Tina and Andy Tymchuk, Gainesville;

grandchildren, Madison and Jake Parks, Lula, Michael, Lauren and Michelle Tymchuk, Gainesville; siblings, Betty Jean Hulsey,

Gainesville, Montene Spain, Anderson, SC., and Jerry McNeal, Gainesville.

Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Gainesville in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary