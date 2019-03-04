Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter McNeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Albert McNeal


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Albert McNeal Obituary
Dec. 6, 1945-March 3, 2019
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Walter (Bud) Albert McNeal, 73, of Gainesville. Rev. Phil Parks, Speaker Chad Parks and Dr. Chris Swan will officiate. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. McNeal passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A native of Hall County, Mr. McNeal was born December 6, 1945 to the late Walter Howard and Susie McNeal. He married his wife, Alice on June 30, 1967 and enjoyed 51 happy years with her. Mr. McNeal was a hardworking man who spent many years in the construction industry. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a man very devoted to his family.
He loved spending time at Disney World with his grandchildren, working on antique tractors and trucks, vacationing in Nashville with his wife, and constructing everything from playsets to furniture for his family. He was described by many as a man generous with his time who was always willing to help others. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; daughters and sons in laws, Lisa and Chad Parks, Lula, Tina and Andy Tymchuk, Gainesville;
grandchildren, Madison and Jake Parks, Lula, Michael, Lauren and Michelle Tymchuk, Gainesville; siblings, Betty Jean Hulsey,
Gainesville, Montene Spain, Anderson, SC., and Jerry McNeal, Gainesville.
Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Gainesville in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now