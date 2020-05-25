Wanda Gail Holland
Wanda Gail Holland
Died May 22, 2020
Wanda Gail Holland, age 67, of Hoschton, died Friday, May 22. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 25, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Service
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
