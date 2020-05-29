Wanda Lee Nagel Scroggy

Died May 26, 2020

Wanda Lee Nagel Scroggy, age 89, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Tuesday, May 26. No immediate services are planned, but celebrations of her life will be held in the near future. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Scroggy; parents, William Harrison Nagel and Kathryn Elizabeth Perry Nagel; sisters, Laverna Jean Nagel Schutte and Patricia Joan Nagel Shepherd; niece, Terry Scott and nephew, Richard Schutte. Mrs. Scroggy is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Ron and Linda Scroggy of Edisto Beach, SC and Scott Scroggy of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Jennifer Waits of Villa Rica, GA, Josh Scroggy of Toronto, ON and Amberleigh Scroggy of Deer Run, NC; great-grandchildren, Brannon Scroggy, Nyckolas, Landon and Matthew Waits, Essen and Willow Scroggy and Natalie Duran; nieces, Elaine Crosby, Sharon Switzer, Kathryn Gerke, Mary Lavine and nephews, Thomas Schutte and Rodger Shepherd. She also received in home assistance for the past several years from Helen Howard of Flowery Branch.

Mrs. Scroggy was born December 30, 1930, in Happy Hollow, OH, and graduated Springfield (Ohio) South High School, later studying at The Ohio State University. She was married on October 22, 1949, and remained so for the next 56 years. She relocated to Decatur, with her family in 1973, and later moved to Flowery Branch. She worked from the age of 12, progressed through the mortgage banking industry, holding Vice-President positions for several companies as well as serving as President of the Georgia Mortgage Bankers Association-Services Division. After attempting retirement, she joined America's Home Place in Gainesville, where she worked in the scanning department until her early 80's. Her love of her family and friends will be a lasting memory of all of the lives she touched.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.

