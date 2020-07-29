1/1
Wanda Lorrine Priem
1934 - 2020
Died July 16, 2020
Wanda Lorrine Priem (nee Bentle), 85, of Cleveland, GA, went home to the Lord on July 16, 2020.
Wanda was born July 20, 1934, the daughter of the late Alfred and Edna Bentle, dairy farmers in Guilford, IN. She was the younger of two siblings.
As a military wife, Wanda was adept at setting up the family household and making each of their 17 re-locations a warm and welcoming home. Eventually they settled in North Georgia, first in Gainesville and then in Cleveland.
An avid gardener, she cooked and enjoyed planning and entertaining family and friends at her table. Many of her menus included produce from her organic garden using recipes from her treasured collection of cookbooks.
Ardent in her faith, Wanda, actively participated in the Christian and Baptist churches wherever their travels led them. She and her husband, Charley, were founding charter members of the Williamsburg Christian Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, established in 1964. She attended Concord Baptist Church in Clermont, GA.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles M. Priem and sister, Wilma Jean Holzbacher.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles A. and Marsha Priem of Fripp Island, SC; Paul D. and Kristine Priem of Loudonville, NY, daughters and son-in-law, Kasey Priem of Cleveland, GA; Beth and Randall Powers of Clermont, GA; grandchildren Angeline Cappelli, Charles A. Priem, Katey Powers Schmidt, Paul Powers and Ty Powers; great grandchildren Joseph Cappelli, Violet Schmidt and Anthony Cappelli.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Concord Baptist Church, Clermont, GA.
In lieu of flowers, Wanda requested that memorials be directed to Eagle Ranch Children's Home. P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
Concord Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
