Wanda Sue Flanagan Shubert
Died May 8, 2020
Wanda Sue Flanagan Shubert, age 69, of Clermont, died Friday, May 8. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.