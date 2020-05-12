Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Sue Flanagan Shubert

Died May 8, 2020

Wanda Sue Flanagan Shubert, age 69, of Clermont, died Friday, May 8. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

