Wanda Sue Stinchcomb

Died September 1, 2020

Wanda Sue Stinchcomb, age 72 of Braselton, died Tuesday, September 1st. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 4th at Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy, Hoschton. Interment to follow at Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 3rd at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

