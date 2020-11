Wansley Watson

Died November 7, 2020

Wansley Watson, 92, of Forsyth County died on Saturday, November 7th. Graveside funeral services for the family will be held at Sawnee View Gardens. A celebration of his life will be held at Freedom Tabernacle at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

