Wayne F. Wiggins, age 84, of Gainesville, passed away August 18. He was born in Atlanta on May 2, 1935, to Elsie and John Wiggins.
Wayne graduated in 1952 from Atlanta's Brown High School, and he also attended Georgia Tech.
He served in the Naval Air Reserve, and was a member of Gordon Street Baptist Church. Mr. Wiggins retired, after 25 years, from UPS, where he served as a District and Regional Automotive Manager. He was proud to joke he had "UPS brown blood".
His hobbies included traveling, water and snow skiing, and cooking. After retiring he was the main cook and enjoyed experimenting with recipes. No two dishes ever alike. Wayne enjoyed photography and completed courses even receiving a photography certificate from UAB. He loved studying and collecting cars. In his later years, he spent many hours in his recliner with his beloved poodles, Hope and Joy.
He is survived by his wife of 62 year, Geraldine (Gerry) Wiggins, they were high school sweethearts. Two sisters, Marian Chesnut of College Park, Myrna Peacock and husband Henry of Tucker; his nieces, Dana Singleton of Williamson, Kim Manfredi of Sacramento Ca.; nephews Gary Killgo of Flowery Branch, Don Killgo of Snellville, Lewis and John Lassetter of Sacramento Ca. and their families.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville, on October 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 8, 2019