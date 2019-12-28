|
Mr. Wayne Lee Parrish, Sr. age 78 of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, December 26. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to following Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at the funeral home. Wayne was born March 3, 1941 in Reidsville, North Carolina, the son of the late Cleo Nathan Parrish and Viola (Evans) Parrish. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Parrish. He was a member of Browns Bridge Church and was retired from Southern Bell following 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Smith) Parrish; sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne Lee Parrish, Jr. and Candace; Don and Jennifer Parrish; grandsons, Caleb Parrish (Macey), Joshua Parrish, Jacob Parrish and Eli Parrish; brother, Roger Parrish and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 28, 2019