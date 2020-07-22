Col. Webster English
Died July 18, 2020
Col. (Retired) Webster "Bill" English, age 93, passed away on 7/18/2020.
Bill, and his wife Betty Anne, who preceded him in death, had been Gainesville residents for almost 19 years. Originally from Winston-Salem, NC, Bill moved and traveled extensively during his military career which spanned 30 years and included early service in the Navy. He later joined the Air Force as a pilot where he accrued over 5000 flight hours. Bill was a decorated veteran of 3 wars; WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. After retiring from the military, he worked in the financial planning arena for 10 years, ultimately retiring in Gainesville.
He is survived by his daughter Lynn Litchfield, his son Randy English, and his grandchildren Virginia, Adam, Hannah, Heather, and Ksenija.
A graveside service limited to immediate family will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Georgia National Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Military Officers of America Association (MOAA) scholarship fund which assists the children of USA military officers. The link to get more information and to donate is https://www.moaa.org/content/about-moaa/scholarship-fund/scholarship-fund/.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.