|
|
Welcomb ""Jim"" Lipscomb was born on April 10, 1950 in Gainesville Georgia to the late Geraldine Ellison and Marshall Lipscomb. He began his eternal journey on Friday, August 30, 2019. After more than 30 years of service, he retired from Lucent Technology/OFS (formerly Western Electric). He pursued a second career with the State of Georgia Juvenile Justice System and also served on the City of Gainesville's Civil Service Board. Mr. Lipscomb participated in Western Electric's Men's Softball League and the Esquire Social Club. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling with his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife and life-long friend of 48 years, Berlinda Turner Lipscomb; children, Leslie (Stacy) Harrison, Carla Lipscomb, and Tosheba (LaDell) Marshall; granddaughter – Sanaa Ellison Harrison; brothers – Edward (Betty) Shield and Richard Ross; sisters – Vanessa (Edward) Hendrix and Cheryl (Lindsey) Jacks; special aunts – Louise Lipscomb and Nina M. Lipscomb.
Special family members include – Rosalyn Turner and family, Bertha (Johnny) Shields, Mary (Larry) Davenport, Jerry (Nancy) Ellison, and William Ellison.
Mr. Lipscomb was preceded in death by uncles – Booker T. Lipscomb, James D. Lipscomb and DeWitt Ellison; aunts – Annie Belle Ellison and Vera Earls; cousins – Dewitt Ellison Jr., Douglas Ellison, J.D. Ellison, Michael Ellison, Johnny Thomas and Lorraine Thomas.
Visitation with the family will be held on September 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Wimberly Funeral Home, 325 Summit Street SE, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 757 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 5, 2019