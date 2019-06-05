Mr. Weldon Spinks (Don) Gurley, Jr., age 74 of Gainesville, Ga, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel in Gainesville. Per Don's request he was cremated.

Don was born on Oct. 6, 1944 in Macon, Georgia. He was the son of the late Weldon S. Gurley Sr. and Margery (Woodall) Gurley. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ricky and Randy Gurley. He graduated from Lanier High School and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Georgia, where he received his B.A. in Psychology. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

Don met the love of his life, Judy while at UGA and they married in 1966. Upon his graduation in 1970, he began his career with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Georgia as a group representative in Athens, Ga. He, Judy and their two daughters relocated to Gainesville, Ga where he continued his long association with BC/BS until he founded his own agency, Gurley Insurance Services.

Don was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and supported all of the sports programs at UGA, especially Dawgs football. Having held season tickets for over 50 years. Don never heard an Elvis song he didn't like.

Don loved his family, and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy (Edwards) Gurley; daughters Kathy Little (Scott) and Lisa Shaw and three wonderful grandchildren who he dearly loved; Lindsey Little, Hayden Little, and McKenna Shaw, all of Gainesville. He is also survived by his sister, Dr. Gina Gaines (Kevin) of Albany, Ga.



Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville