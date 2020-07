Or Copy this URL to Share

Wenda Williams Skinner

Died July 17, 2020

Wenda Williams Skinner, age 82, of Cumming, died Friday, July 17. Funeral services will be at held at graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. The Gardens are located at 1390 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming. Arrangements are being handled by Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store