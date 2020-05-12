Wiley Adams Sanders

Died May 8, 2020

Mr. Wiley Adams Sanders, age 79, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Wiley was born December 2, 1940, in the small village of Chicopee in Hall County. He was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson (T.J.) Sanders and Susie Mae (Adams) Sanders. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Sanders and Charles Sanders; wife, Joyce Sanders and son-in-law, Keith Fraser.

Wiley worked over 50 years in the poultry industry, first with Gainesville Machine Co. He traveled all over the United States, Europe and South America, installing poultry equipment. He later started his own company: Hatchery Supply and co-owner of Southland Industrial Supply along with many other side businesses.

He was a charming, loving, fun man who loved entertaining and having a good time. "You haven't partied until you partied with Wiley". He loved his family, his dogs, antique cars and women. He loved gardening, cooking, fishing and having the house filled with his family and close friends. If he knew you, he loved you and would lend a hand to anyone in need.

He is survived by his children, Gwen and Johnny Edwards, Debbie Fraser, and Troy and Susie Sanders; grandchildren, Amy Edwards, Tyler and Kandi Sanders, Kyle and Carrie Mooney, Lindsey and Jeffery Smith, Katlyn Mooney, Harold and Kerri Fraser, and Michael and Emily Fraser; great-grandchildren; Alex Allen, Adam and Ali-Kate Sanders, Lakelyn and Indie Mooney, Abel Harrison, Lily Ann and Bo Fraser. He is also survived by the mother of his children, B.J. Tjepkema and his beloved dog Coco.

A special Thank You for all the kindness and care shown to our Dad: Deb and Jeff Swaford, Gregg Bradham, Richard and Joyce Morgan, Jerry Catenacci, Robbie Robinson and Leighann Lampp and Friends at Monday's Pub.

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.

