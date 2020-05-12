Wiley Adams Sanders
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wiley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiley Adams Sanders
Died May 8, 2020
Mr. Wiley Adams Sanders, age 79, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wiley was born December 2, 1940, in the small village of Chicopee in Hall County. He was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson (T.J.) Sanders and Susie Mae (Adams) Sanders. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Sanders and Charles Sanders; wife, Joyce Sanders and son-in-law, Keith Fraser.
Wiley worked over 50 years in the poultry industry, first with Gainesville Machine Co. He traveled all over the United States, Europe and South America, installing poultry equipment. He later started his own company: Hatchery Supply and co-owner of Southland Industrial Supply along with many other side businesses.
He was a charming, loving, fun man who loved entertaining and having a good time. "You haven't partied until you partied with Wiley". He loved his family, his dogs, antique cars and women. He loved gardening, cooking, fishing and having the house filled with his family and close friends. If he knew you, he loved you and would lend a hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his children, Gwen and Johnny Edwards, Debbie Fraser, and Troy and Susie Sanders; grandchildren, Amy Edwards, Tyler and Kandi Sanders, Kyle and Carrie Mooney, Lindsey and Jeffery Smith, Katlyn Mooney, Harold and Kerri Fraser, and Michael and Emily Fraser; great-grandchildren; Alex Allen, Adam and Ali-Kate Sanders, Lakelyn and Indie Mooney, Abel Harrison, Lily Ann and Bo Fraser. He is also survived by the mother of his children, B.J. Tjepkema and his beloved dog Coco.
A special Thank You for all the kindness and care shown to our Dad: Deb and Jeff Swaford, Gregg Bradham, Richard and Joyce Morgan, Jerry Catenacci, Robbie Robinson and Leighann Lampp and Friends at Monday's Pub.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved