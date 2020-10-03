1/
Willard Dover
1929 - 2020
Died September 30, 2020
Willard Dover, 91, of the Hollywood Community, Clarkesville died Wednesday, September 30th.Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, October 4th at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Grant-Reeves VFW Post #7720, American Legion Post 84, Northeast Georgia Mountains Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3rd from 5-8pm. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 3, 2020.
