Willard Sisson, age 80 of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, February 27, at his home surrounded by his loved ones, in the arms of his granddaughter. Willard retired from dairy farming to follow his true calling of becoming a beloved papa to his grandkids and spend hours in his workshop building beautiful woodwork. He built a cabin that is cherished by his family, a treehouse for his grandkids to spend hours in, beautiful chairs and flowerpots, and so much more. More than anything, he loved to serve his family, and if there as anything he loved more than that it was cherishing his many beloved animals. Willard is preceded in death by his parents, Geneva and Wesley Sisson; his brother, Wilburn Sisson (Shirley); his son, Barry Sisson; and his granddaughter, Amber Sisson. Willard is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Cherie Sisson; his children, Jonathan Sisson (Melanie), LeeAnn Hicks (Henry), and Russ Thomas; his grandchildren, J.W. Sisson (Kelly), Lee Sisson, Joshua Sisson, Katherine Collins (Casey), Colby Oliver, Carter Oliver, Angela Hicks, Ashlyn Hicks, Daniel Hicks, and Kimberly Hicks; his great-grandchildren, Emmy Kate Sisson, Harper Sisson, Alayna Collins, Kelsie Collins, Brooke Collins, and Barry Collins; and his numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services and visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park Riverside Chapel with the service starting at 6:00 p.m. Family is requesting in lieu of flowers, that donations are made to Thumbs Up Mission in Willard and Barry's honor. Please do so by going to ThumbsUpMission.org. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com .
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 29, 2020