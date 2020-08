William A. Robinson, Sr.

Died August 16, 2020

William A. Robinson, Sr., age 88, died August 16th. The family will hold a viewing at 6pm followed by funeral service at 7pm at McDonald & Son in Cumming, this Thursday on August 20th. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron, TX on August 24th at 11:00. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming.

