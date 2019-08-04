Home

Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
7857 County Line Rd.
Gillsville, GA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Albert "Bill" Evans


1942 - 2019
William " Bill" Albert Evans, age 76, of Gillsville, passed away Friday August 2, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Evans was born December 18, 1942, in Dalton, to the late Frank Marshall and Buren Elizabeth Davis Evans. He was retired from Hall County Government where he served as a building and electrical inspector. He loved gardening both vegetable and flower gardens. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, James Darius Evans of Dallas, Texas, Cathy Williams of Gillsville, and Julie Michelle Evans of Ypsilanti, Michigan; brother, Amon Mark Evans of Chatsworth; sisters Elizabeth Ann Newton of Dalton and Rachel Moore of Johns Creek; seven grandchilden and five great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends at the residence 7857 County Line Rd. Gillsville, GA 30543 Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. The family also received friends Saturday.
Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of William "Bill" Evans.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2019
