William " Bill" Albert Evans, age 76, of Gillsville, passed away Friday August 2, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Evans was born December 18, 1942, in Dalton, to the late Frank Marshall and Buren Elizabeth Davis Evans. He was retired from Hall County Government where he served as a building and electrical inspector. He loved gardening both vegetable and flower gardens. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, James Darius Evans of Dallas, Texas, Cathy Williams of Gillsville, and Julie Michelle Evans of Ypsilanti, Michigan; brother, Amon Mark Evans of Chatsworth; sisters Elizabeth Ann Newton of Dalton and Rachel Moore of Johns Creek; seven grandchilden and five great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends at the residence 7857 County Line Rd. Gillsville, GA 30543 Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. The family also received friends Saturday.
Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of William "Bill" Evans.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2019