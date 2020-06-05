William Alfred Griffith, III

Died June 3, 2020

Mr. William Alfred Griffith, III, age 76, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, June 3. Services will be private.



Mr. Bill Griffith was born March 10, 1944 to the late William Alfred & Helen Lena Griffith, II in Baltimore, Maryland. A Veteran of the United States Air Force, he was retired from Lucent Technologies and Hall County, where he worked in Maintenance.



Mr. Griffith is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rebecca Griffith; sons, Mikel & wife Liane, Richard, and Nathan Wood & wife April; daughter, Rachel; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, David; and sisters, Donna and Florence.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Place Church, 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.

