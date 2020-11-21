William Clyde Archer

Died November 9, 2020

William Clyde Archer, 92, of Ridgeland, MS former resident of Forsyth County, died on Monday, November 9th. Funeral services were held Monday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment followed at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



