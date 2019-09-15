|
William David Hewell, 75, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, September 12, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Hewell was the son of Joseph Clyde and Fannie Belle Nix Hewell. Mr. Hewell served in the United States Army, and was retired from Heraeus Technology. Mr. Hewell was a member of McEver Road United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda Stanford Hewell, Gainesville; daughter, Kristi Hewell Wiley, Gainesville; brother-in-law, Ed Clark, Gainesville; 3 grandsons, Jay Wiley, Gainesville; Carson Ernst, Gainesville; Jake Constantino, Grayson. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Mr. Hewell Is preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Kim Hewell Constantino.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Rob Bruce will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday, September 14, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., and will again Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 15, 2019