William "Bill" Dekle, age 93 of Mount Airy, Georgia, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, November 28, at his residence after an extended illness. Born in Summer, Georgia on January 25, 1926, he was a son of the late Charlie Thomas Dekle and Ruby Pearl Glover Dekle. Mr. Dekle owned an upholstery shop in Mableton, Georgia working with many interior designers in the Atlanta area. He chose to retire in the hills of Habersham after meeting his wife, Guynethel Snyder Dekle at a cancelled bingo game in Panama City, Florida. He was a member of B.C. Grant Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, golf, fishing and time with his family. All who met him remembered him for his warmth, easy going nature and gentle smile. Bill is a WWII veteran serving in the United States Army infantry as a guard patrolman and medical technician in both France and Germany. His proudest and final service was escorting the fallen home to their families. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Walter Dekle, David Dekle, John Dekle, Joe Dekle, and L.C. Dekle; brother-in-laws, Ray Ussery and Andy Stover. Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Guynethel Snyder Dekle of Mount Airy; sister, Grace Dekle Ussery, Jackson, sister-in-law, Carol Dekle, Augusta; sons and spouses, Donald "Don" Dekle of Dallas, Tommy / Lisa Dekle of Dallas; step-daughters and spouses, Sharon Dekle / Tim Drain of Cornelia, and Shelia / Richard Greene of Clarkesville; grandsons and spouses, Donnie Dekle, Brian / Lindsey Dekle, Justin Herron / Rachel Luse, Jack Greene and Trey Greene. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel in Demorest. Rev. Daniel Parker will be officiating. Interment will follow at Yonah Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the United States Army, Grant Reeves Post 7720, Rabun County DAV Post #15, and the American Legion Post # 84. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to Gideons International South Camp, P.O. Box, 295, Baldwin, or the Habersham Veteran's Wall of Honor. P.O. Box 298, Demorest. Arrangements in care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 30, 2019