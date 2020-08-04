William Edwin Stanford
Died July 30, 2020
William Edwin Stanford, age 72 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Mr. Stanford was born December 8, 1947 in Tifton, Georgia to the late William Grant Stanford and Wilma Florilla Phelps Stanford. Mr. Stanford served in the United States Air Force. He was employed with Laurel Hills Landscaping and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Stanford is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Sandra Stanford of Gainesville, GA; niece and husband, Lisa and Courtney Major and great-nephew, Aidan Major all of Cumming, GA.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
