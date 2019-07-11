Oct.15, 1950- July 7, 2019

William Eugene "Gene" Grizzle died following a battle with cancer in his home surrounding by his family on July 7, 2019 in Murrayville, Georgia at the age of 68.

Gene is survived by his wife, Teddie Grizzle and daughter, Rachael McClain and her husband Mark. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Colby McClain (wife Shelby), Cassie McClain, Ellie Forrester, Mattie Forrester, Sara Rose McClain, Eli McClain, and a special great niece, Olivia Sullens. He is survived by his siblings Mike Grizzle (wife Kathy), Debbie Deal, and Brenda Freeman and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Ruby Grizzle.

Gene was born on October 15, 1950 in Gainesville, Georgiato Winfred and Ruby Grizzle. He attended school at North Hall High and completed technical training as a Hall County Firefighter. Gene married Teddie in 1969. August 1st would have marked Gene and Teddie's 50th year wedding anniversary. Gene and Teddie had their only child in 1971. As a father, Gene was the best role model for his daughter possible and always encouraged her to pursue her dreams and explore the world around her. Throughout the past decades, Gene led his family in road trips, hunting expeditions, fishing excursions, and sporting competitions. When the grandchildren were born, Gene loved spending time with them and whether cheering them on from the softball sidelines, watching drama productions, supporting them in basketball, or letting them drive his truck, his grandchildren knew they were loved by their papa.Gene began working for Hall County Fire Services as a firefighter in the early 80's. After working as a firefighter for several years, Gene moved to the driver of Tanker 22 shuttling water over the northern end of Hall County to fight fires in rural areas without easy access to water. Gene became the supply officer for Hall County Fire Services several years before his retirement after over twenty years of service. Following retirement, Gene refused to sit in his "rocking chair" and stayed busy driving an 18-wheeler. Gene loved buying storage units and perusing yard sales and auctions.

The funeral was Wednesday, July 10 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with burial at Wahoo Baptist Church. Reverends Ken Anderson, Ricky Stone, and Charles Buice will officiate the ceremony. Mark McClain will provide graveside services. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gene's life. The family received visitors at Strickland's Funeral Home in Clermont from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 9. Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mount Olive Baptist Church, 220 Mount Olive Baptist Church Road, Dahlonega, GA 30533. The family would like to thank Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Hospice program, Emory Hospital staff, Hall County Fire Services Station Two B-Shift Personnel, and the many friends and family who have prayed and supported Gene during his battle with cancer.

Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 11, 2019