Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Rev. William F. "Bill" Surrett


1926 - 2019
Rev. William F. "Bill" Surrett Obituary
Rev. William F. "Bill" Surrett age 92 of Gainesville, died Wednesday October 2, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday October 5, at 4:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. Reverend Barry Carter and Reverend Barney Johns will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 5, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Bill was born on December 12, 1926 in Camden, South Carolina to the late John W. Surrett and Dora Fails Surrett. He was retired from the State of Georgia where he worked as an inspector and also served as a minister in the North Georgia area for many years, Bill was of the Baptist faith. He was a graduate from Lyman Hall and attended the University of Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Michael Surrett and daughter, Pam Surrett. Bill is survived by his wife, Wanda Jeanne Brice Surrett of Gainesville, daughter and son-in-law, Vicki Graham (Jerry) of Kannapolis, N.C., grandchildren and spouses, Christopher Surrett (Heather), Michael Graham (Page), Jonny Graham (Delia), Jennifer Jolly (Mike), and 9 great-grandchildren. Flowers are accepted but donations can be made "In Memory of Rev. William "Bill" Surrett" to the Gideon's Ministry, https://www.gideons.org/donate, or contact your local Gideon Ministry. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 4, 2019
