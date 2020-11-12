William Franklin Wallace
Died November 10, 2020
William Franklin "Buddy" Wallace, 86, of Flowery Branch died November 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Hall County, Mr. Wallace was the son of the late Rueben and Dora (Orr) Wallace. He attended the old Flowery Branch School and retired from Hall County and Mobile Home Park. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Wallace.
Mr. Wallace served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1955 and with the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. He was also a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary (Day) Wallace; daughter and son in law, Daphne (Wallace) and Morris Copeland III; grandson, Brett Reed; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday November 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cancer Society
or Humane Society. The family would like to thank Capstone Hospice and nurses Rita and Nina.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little Davenport Funeral Home, 355 Dawsonville Hwy, Gainesville GA, 30501