1/
William Franklin "Buddy" Wallace
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Franklin Wallace
Died November 10, 2020
William Franklin "Buddy" Wallace, 86, of Flowery Branch died November 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Hall County, Mr. Wallace was the son of the late Rueben and Dora (Orr) Wallace. He attended the old Flowery Branch School and retired from Hall County and Mobile Home Park. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Wallace.
Mr. Wallace served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1955 and with the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. He was also a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary (Day) Wallace; daughter and son in law, Daphne (Wallace) and Morris Copeland III; grandson, Brett Reed; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday November 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cancer Society or Humane Society. The family would like to thank Capstone Hospice and nurses Rita and Nina.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little Davenport Funeral Home, 355 Dawsonville Hwy, Gainesville GA, 30501

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little-Davenport Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved